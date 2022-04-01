Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 5,850 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 965.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.30 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

