Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 949 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,348,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

