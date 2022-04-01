Debra A. Cafaro Sells 17,400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Ventas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

