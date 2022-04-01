DecentBet One Day Trading Volume Tops $163.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $441,298.50 and approximately $163.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

