Decentr Price Reaches $0.0488 on Major Exchanges (DEC)

Decentr (DEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Decentr has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $353,981.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentr has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentr alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00292341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00109021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,268,533 coins. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net . Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Decentr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.