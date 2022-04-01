DEEPSPACE Achieves Market Cap of $9.26 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $145,969.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.46 or 0.07437509 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,176.39 or 0.99997439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00055024 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

