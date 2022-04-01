Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.09 and its 200-day moving average is $364.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

