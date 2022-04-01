DeFiSocial Gaming Price Reaches $687.32 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

