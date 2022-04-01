DeGate Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.28 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.76 or 0.07368073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,496.97 or 0.99830185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

