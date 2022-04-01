Degenerator 24-Hour Volume Hits $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00024746 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00834200 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.