Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.33.

DROOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.72) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.63) to GBX 163 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DROOF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

