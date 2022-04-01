Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,232,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

