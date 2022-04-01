Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,366,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.53% of Delta Air Lines worth $131,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,502,597. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

