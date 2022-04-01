DeltaChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00306250 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004560 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.87 or 0.01382563 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

