Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. 632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 597,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,133 shares of company stock worth $2,074,983. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 68.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.