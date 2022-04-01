Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0645 on Top Exchanges

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $374,457.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.73 or 0.07443987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,263.80 or 1.00033180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 464,432,436 coins and its circulating supply is 159,936,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.