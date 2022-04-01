Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT Raised to €15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DB. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.12.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 566,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,139. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

