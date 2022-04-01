Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $18.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after acquiring an additional 292,520 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,838,000 after acquiring an additional 609,782 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

