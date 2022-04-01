Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Target Price to $32.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 177,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $5,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

