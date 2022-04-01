Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €63.66 ($69.96) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. 83,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,163. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 29.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.