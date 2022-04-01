Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($54.92).

Several research analysts have issued reports on DWNI shares. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($54.40) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

DWNI opened at €30.40 ($33.41) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($33.49) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($41.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €35.10 and a 200 day moving average of €41.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

