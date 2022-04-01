Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $12,236.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00227897 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

