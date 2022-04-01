Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 149,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.