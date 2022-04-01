Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CFO Thomas Edward Line Sells 166 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DHIL traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.70. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.29 and a 1 year high of $234.84.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 40.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.