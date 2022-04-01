Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Elemental Capital Partners LLC

Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Digital Turbine comprises approximately 15.7% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Digital Turbine worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. 1,633,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

