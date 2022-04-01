Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stake Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,702. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Digital Turbine Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.