Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 6.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $59,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 263.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,469. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.
