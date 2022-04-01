Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 886,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDL stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.60. 29,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

