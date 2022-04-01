DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 19,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 674,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of research firms have commented on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. began coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

