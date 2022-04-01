Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to €79.00 at Desjardins

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLMAF. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.