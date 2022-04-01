Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 1,594,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CWXZF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

