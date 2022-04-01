DomRaider (DRT) Market Capitalization Tops $338,727.79

DomRaider (DRT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $338,727.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00109245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

