Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,186 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.43% of Dover worth $111,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dover by 800.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $135.68 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

