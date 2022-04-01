Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,812,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 331,455 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.25 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DBX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,965. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

