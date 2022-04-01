DubaiCoin Market Cap Achieves $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00112008 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005663 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001067 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.