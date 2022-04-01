Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.12, but opened at $18.84. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 10,465 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.50, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.