Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.76 or 0.07368073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,496.97 or 0.99830185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

