Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 9,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

NYSE DT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 21,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 174.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

