e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC owned 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,546 shares of company stock worth $1,621,269. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 515,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,399. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

