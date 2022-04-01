e-Money 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $750,327.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. e-Money has a market cap of $20.15 million and $750,327.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.53 or 0.07451688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.48 or 1.00143194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00055961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.