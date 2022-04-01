Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to report sales of $86.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.10 million to $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $358.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $363.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $385.20 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,436,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 129,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

