EarnX Hits Market Cap of $5.79 Billion (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the dollar. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.77 or 0.07406792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,866.05 or 0.99108144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00053099 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

