East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Up 18.8%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating) shot up 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 128,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 172,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88.

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

