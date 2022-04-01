Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Up 0.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 52,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 74,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

