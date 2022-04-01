Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Shares Up 0.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 52,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 74,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG)
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
