ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading Up 1.6%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 4,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECNCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

