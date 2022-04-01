Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Up 1%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.25. 31,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 33,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $8,866,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TEAF)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

