Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Up 1%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.25. 31,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 33,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TEAF)
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
