Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ECL opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.
About Ecolab (Get Rating)
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
