EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0134

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 47.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $616,039.55 and $467.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,592.04 or 0.99907187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00063302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

