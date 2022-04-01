Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 8.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 6,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,936,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.