Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.05). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,478,700 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80.
Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)
