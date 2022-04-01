Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.05). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,478,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £17.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 38 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008. Egdon Resources plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Odiham, the United Kingdom.

